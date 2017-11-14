HPE launches upgraded high-performance systems for AI applications

Image: Supplied

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) has announced the launch of upgraded high-density compute and storage systems to encourage adoption of high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) among enterprises.

The HPE Apollo 2000 Gen10 is a multi-server platform for enterprises looking to support HPC and deep learning applications but have limited datacentre space. The platform supports Nvidia Tesla V100 GPU accelerators to enable deep learning training and inference for use cases such as real-time video analytics for public safety.

Enterprises deploying the HPE Apollo 2000 Gen10 system can start small with a single 2U shared infrastructure and scale out up to 80 HPE ProLiant Gen10 servers in a 42U rack.

"HPC and AI play an increasingly important role in digital transformation, enabling organisations to leverage modeling, simulation, and deep learning to drive business innovation in areas like financial trading, computer-aided design and engineering, video surveillance, and text analytics," HPE said in an announcement.

"These areas require the parallel processing of large, unstructured datasets that only extreme compute solutions can deliver. In addition, the growing volume, velocity, and variety of data increases the importance of efficiently storing the data and reducing application latency for parallel processing applications."

The HPE Apollo 4510 Gen10 system is designed for enterprises with data-intensive workloads that are using object storage as an active archive. The system, which has 16 percent more cores than the previous generation, offers storage capacity of up to 600TB in a 4U form factor with standard server depth. It also supports NVMe cards.

The HPE Apollo 70, set to become available in 2018, is the company's first ARM-based HPC system using Cavium's 64-bit ARMv8-A ThunderX2 server processor. It is designed for memory-intensive HPC workloads, and is compatible with HPC components from HPE's ecosystem partners including Red Hat Enterprise Linux, SUSE Linux Enterprise Server for ARM, and Mellanox InfiniBand and Ethernet fabric solutions.

Also announced on Tuesday is HPE LTO-8 Tape, slated for general availability in December, which allows enterprises to offload primary storage to tape, with a storage capacity of 30 terabytes per tape cartridge -- double that of the previous LTO-7 generation.

The HPE T950 tape library now stores up to 300 petabytes of data, while the HPE TFinity ExaScale tape library provides storage capacity for up to 1.6 exabytes of data.

In addition, LTO-8 full height drives offer up to 360MB/s transfer rate speeds, which is a 20 percent performance increase from the LTO-7 generation.

In July, HPE launched new HPC systems aimed at research and national security organisations that need to crunch massive amounts of data, which included the HPE Apollo 6000 Gen10 and HPE SGI 8600 systems.

HPE also recently announced partnering with Rackspace to apply the pay-as-you-go model of the public cloud to a single-tenant private cloud environment.

The pay-as-you-go OpenStack private cloud, delivered as a managed service, will be generally available on or off-premises on November 28.

A couple of months ago, HPE revealed it was teaming up with NASA to launch a supercomputer into space using SpaceX CRS-12 rocket, with the ultimate aim of building computing resources that could serve on board a mission to Mars.

The goal of the joint experiment is to have the supercomputer, called the Spaceborne Computer, operate smoothly in space for one year, which is roughly how long it would take to travel to Mars.

Related Coverage

Red Hat Enterprise Linux for ARM arrives after seven years of development

The promise of running serious Linux servers on ARM processors has been there for ages. Now, at long last, the reality is here.

Dell EMC high-performance computing bundles aimed at AI, deep learning

Dell EMC at SC 17 outlined a series of bundles designed to bring HPC to industries and enterprises.

'Supercomputing for all' with AMD EPYC

AMD announces the availability of new, high-performance EPYC-based PetaFLOPS systems.

Microsoft bets on quantum computing to crack the world's toughest problems (TechRepublic)

Microsoft is working on what it hopes could become a quantum computer -- one capable of helping the world solve intractable issues such as climate change.

Supercomputer in your pocket: AT&T creating test site for edge computing (TechRepublic)

Due in early 2018, AT&T's experimental zone will give tech leaders a spot to test emerging technologies like self-driving cars and drones.