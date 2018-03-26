Huawei P20 launch event: What to expect and how to watch

Huawei P20 will have three rear-facing cameras, rumors say. (Evan Blass/@EvLeaks)

Huawei will launch its 2018 flagship Huawei P20 at an event on March 27 in Paris, the company has confirmed. The new phone offering, which comes from the world's second-largest smartphone brand, is set to be a follow up to the Huawei P10, Mate 10, and Mate 10 Pro offerings from 2017.

The Huawei P20 lineup is said to consist of three phones: Huawei P20 Lite, Huawei P20, and Huawei P20 Pro. Here's everything you need to know about the Huawei P20 and its launch event.

Huawei P20: Display

The Huawei P20 lineup will feature nearly bezel-less 18:9 displays, according to leaked images and details from Evan Blass (@EvLeaks) of VentureBeat. Rumors point to the Huawei P20 having an iPhone X-style notch on the front of the phone for sensors and its front-facing camera.

Rumored display specs:

Huawei P20 Lite: 5.6-inch 1080 x 2250 fullscreen display

Huawei P20: 5.8-inch Full HD display

Huawei P20 Pro: 6.1-inch Full HD display.

Huawei P20: Other hardware specs

Huawei P20 Lite (according to EvLeaks):

Octa core Kirin 659 chipset

4GB of RAM

64GB of internal storage

3520mAh battery

Huawei P20:

Octa core Kirin 970 chipset

4GB of RAM

128GB of internal storage

3320mAh battery

Huawei P20 Pro:

Octa core Kirin 970 chipset

6GB of RAM

128GB of internal storage

4000mAh battery

Huawei P20: Cameras

Huawei is rumored to include three cameras (yes, you read that right) on the rear of the Huawei P20. WinFuture claimed to have all the camera details for Huawei's next flagship.

Rear-facing cameras

Huawei P20 Lite: Dual rear cameras, 16MP and 2MP

Huawei P20: Dual camera

Huawei P20 Pro: Triple rear camera system: 40MP, 20MP, and 8MP

Front-facing cameras

Huawei P20 Lite: 16MP front-facing camera

Huawei P20: Not clear

Huawei P20 Pro: Not clear

The cameras are said to be co-developed with Leica.

The Huawei P20 and P20 Pro are said to have front-facing fingerprint scanners, with the Huawei P20's fingerprint sensor on the rear.

Huawei P20: Android OS

According to a spy shot posted by Evan Blass (@EvLeaks), the Huawei P20 lineup will be running Google's latest Android Oreo 8.0. It makes sense to have your 2018 flagship running the latest Android OS.

The Huawei P20 lineup is also said to feature EMUI 8.0, Huawei's AI software to identify objects in real time.

Huawei descibes EMUI 8.0 on its website:

Identifying different types of scenes and objects in real-time, automatically adjusting color, contrast, brightness, exposure and more to produce vibrant, sharp, perfectly framed photographs.

Huawei P20: Pricing and release date

Pricing and release date for the Huawei P20 are unknown at this time. Engadget Spain was able to snag early marketing for the Huawei P20 via Vodafone in Spain.

Huawei P20: How to watch the event

Huawei confirmed the name of the P20 in its March 27 event teaser.

Huawei will live-stream the event from YouTube on March 27 at 9am EST.

You can also tune in from the company's Facebook page.

