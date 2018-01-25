IBM, Mendix announce cloud sales partnership

File Photo

IBM and Mendix have announced a global reseller agreement to increase the reach of cloud technologies in the low-code platform market.

On Thursday, Mendix said the partnership will bring the firm's low-code development platform to the IBM Cloud, together with native integration for AI, data analytics, and IoT services.

By integrating Mendix solutions with IBM Cloud, it is hoped that this will improve the speed and agility of development tools, cloud services, and cloud runtimes.

Mendix offers an enterprise platform for developers to create mobile and web applications at scale, and provides its services to roughly 4,000 enterprise firms.

According to the company, the integration will result in accelerated time to value for application development and deployment, the native integration of IBM Watson IoT and artificial intelligence (AI) services, and flexible cloud service deployment across private and hybrid clouds for out-of-the-box and low-code systems.

In return, the Mendix platform will be resold and supported through IBM's cloud business.

"The apps of the future cannot be built with the tools of the past," said Derek Roos, CEO of Mendix. "Businesses across all industries are finding new ways to innovate, and today's market leaders are putting low-code development at the core of their digital strategy."

"Our partnership with IBM will enable enterprises to accelerate the speed at which developers from all backgrounds can build and deploy applications," the executive added.

The partnership is the evolution of a previous deal between Mendix and IBM through IBM Bluemix, which is now known as IBM Cloud. The past agreement focused on "providing a comprehensive cloud stack to power high-velocity digital innovation at scale."

On Friday, IBM and Salesforce announced an expansion of their strategic partnership. The agreement is aimed at improving data integration services and includes the development of an IBM Watson app for Salesforce's Quip Live Apps.

