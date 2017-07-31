Intel i9's new rival: Latest Ryzen Threadripper is AMD's cheapest yet

Image: AMD

AMD has unveiled the newest and cheapest member in its Ryzen Threadripper lineup, the eight-core/16-thread 1900X, which will be available next month for $549.

The Ryzen Threadripper 1900X is the lowest-cost silicon available in AMD's range aimed at Intel in the high-end desktop market.

The company unveiled the new chip as it announced retail availability for the Ryzen Threadripper 1950X and Ryzen Threadripper 1920X, which cost $999 and $799, respectively.

The 1950X and 1920X will be available at retailers on August 10, while the 1900X will become available on August 31.

As with the two more expensive chips, the 1900X is unlocked for easy overclocking, uses AMD's new X399 Socket TR4, and features 64 lanes of PCI Express.

The Ryzen Threadripper 1950X has 16 cores/32 threads and runs at 3.4GHz or 4.0GHz in boost mode, while the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X has 12 cores/24 threads and runs at 3.5GHz or 4.0GHz in boost mode.

The Ryzen Threadripper 1900X has a slightly higher base clock speed of 3.8GHz or 4GHz in boost mode.

AMD's Threadripper chips come in at several hundred dollars below the equivalents in Intel's new Core i9 lineup.

Online retailers will be taking pre-orders for the Ryzen Threadripper 1920X and Ryzen Threadripper 1950X on July 31 ahead of August 10 retail availability.

Systems with AMD's new chips are available from several system integrators in the US, Europe, and Asia. Alienware has also launched its Area-51 Threadripper Edition, while compatible motherboards are available from ASRock, ASUS, Gigabyte and MSI.

AMD has also launched three new Radeon RX Vega graphics cards, which include the Radeon RX Vega 64 Liquid Cooled Edition, the Radeon RX Vega 64 with air cooling, and the Radeon RX Vega 56, starting at $399.

The liquid-cooled edition is the most powerful card and will cost $699.