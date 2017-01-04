InvisibleShield will help cover screen replacement cost under new plan

Starting next week, users can purchase InvisibleShield's $79 kit which includes a Sapphire Defense screen protector and an iFrogz Clear Vue Case. Also included is a deductible free, $100 reimbursement should the Sapphire Defense screen protector fail to keep your screen crack free.

According to InvisibleShield, users who purchase the plan will need to register the device they install the screen protector on. If screen damage occurs, users can file a claim, send in photos of the screen protector installed on a registered device, along with a receipt for the repair work. Users do not need to have the case installed in order to qualify for the protection plan.

In turn, InvisibleShield will then send you a $100 Visa Gift Card, and a replacement screen protector.

Granted, most screen repairs for newer smartphones are over the $100 threshold -- even the InvisibleShield website puts the average repair cost at $144 -- but any amount of money you can put towards fixing a broken device is welcomed.

Those interested in signing up for the program can do so on the InvisibleShield website.