​Kakao to start closed beta test for AI open builder

South Korean chat giant Kakao has started the closed beta test (CBT) for its AI open development tool, the company announced.

Those who wish to participate in the Kakao I Open Builder CBT can apply through eight designated agencies via the homepage.

Kakao commenced the beta testing last October.

Applicants will be the first to use Kakao I, the firm's AI platform, to build chat bots or voice services that can be used on Kakao Mini, the chat giant's AI speaker.

The company said it will show off various types of chat bot that come out of the CBT before the official launch sometime this year.

Kakao is already operating various chat bots with its enterprise partners, who use Kakao Talk, the firm's chat app, to advertise their products and services to subscribers.

The company is working with Samsung to sync their respective AI platforms, Kakao I and Bixby. Kakao is also working with car giant Hyundai on in-car voice recognition.

Kakao owns various lifestyle mobile platforms, including news aggregation, banking, wire transfer, securities exchange, games, and navigation. It is attempting to integrate AI into them, one by one.

Earlier this week, it announced that it was forming a blockchain subsidiary.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE

Midas IT launches AI recruitment solution

The Korean firm's inAIR solution automates the recruitment process and uses AI to conduct online interviews.

Korean chat giant Kakao to form blockchain subsidiary

South Korean chat giant Kakao will form a subsidiary that services blockchain, the company announced, with speculation of an imminent ICO to secure funds.

A floating AI assistant will join astronauts on the International Space Station

Siri cracked under pressure and Google doesn't have the right stuff, but CIMON should be mission ready by June.

Smartphone case reads blood pressure with the touch of a finger

Researchers in the US have used 3D-printing technology to create an optical sensor in the smartphone case, which measures blood pressure in the same way as a standard arm cuff.

Meet Loomo, Segway's personal mobile robot that doubles as a transporter and companion (TechRepublic)

The Loomo is available for pre-orders on Indiegogo and it's a cool new robot that follows you around and serves as a personal Segway transporter.