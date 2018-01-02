​LG develops 88-inch 8K OLED display

(Image: LG)

LG Display has developed a 7,680x4,320 8K resolution 88-inch OLED display, the company announced.

The display boasts 33 million pixels, four times that of 3,840x2,160 ultra high definition and 16 times more pixels than 1,920x1,080 full high definition.

The product will be showcased at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas.

LG said that conventionally, increases in resolution make pixels smaller, and that lowers aperture ratio, which makes it hard to maintain luminance.

But OLED emits light by itself, so it doesn't lower luminance when the aperture ratio is lower, and is therefore best for 8K resolution, the company said. LCD will need a stronger backlight to achieve this, and therefore will increase costs and power consumption, it added.

Rival Samsung has been critical of OLED, saying the burn-in problems intensify when the screen gets bigger.

It is pushing its own QLED TV, which puts a quantum dot sheet over an LCD to achieve a higher resolution.

Samsung is reportedly planning to unveil a Micro LED TV at the trade show.

LG last year successfully developed a 77-inch display that is transparent and flexible.

