​LG to foster innovative display startups

LG Display, together with Bluepoint Partners, will run an accelerator program for promising display startups, the company has announced.

Dubbed Dream Play, the program will look for companies with innovative and cutting-edge technology in displays, such as new display device technology, technologies that use displays, and technologies in components, materials, and production of displays.

LG Display will give technological support and Bluepoint Partners will lend acceleration support. Startups can apply until the deadline date of April 13.

Selected teams will showcase their technology in a demo day in July and receive up to 100 million won ($90,000).

LG Display said it will continue similar programs going forward to find cutting-edge startups.

The South Korean tech giant is the largest supplier of large-sized OLED panels and a major player in smartphone displays.

In January this year, the firm developed an 8K 88-inch OLED panel. At CES, the firm showed off a 65-inch rollable OLED display.

Commercial application of new display technology is imminent; Samsung is planning to roll out a phone with a foldable display sometime this year.

