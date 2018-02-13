​LG to unveil updated V30 with AI camera and voice search

LG Electronics will unveil a "2018 model" V30 smartphone at the upcoming MWC with an AI-powered camera and voice search features, the company said.

The refreshed phone will have a new feature, dubbed Vision AI, that suggests the best picture mode when the camera sees an object.

Modes include portrait, food, pets, city, flower, sunset, sunrise, and landscape.

Each mode is selected via AI software based on colour sense, colour saturation, view angle, reflected light, and back light that best bring out the object, LG said. For example, colour saturation is increased when taking a photo of pasta to make it look more edible.

LG said it worked with an image analytic firm and analysed 100 million photographs to develop around 1,000 analytic algorithms. These algorithms suggest the best modes, it said.

The camera will also have an object recognition feature that can automatically scan QR codes, search for images, and provide shopping options.

A new low-light filming feature that can increase brightness up to two times will also be introduced.

Voice search will also be strengthened in the new phone: LG-only commands on Google Assistant will be increased from 23 to 32. New voice commands will focus on turning on new camera modes, LG said.

Last month at CES, LG CEO Jo Seong-jin told reporters that the firm is reassessing everything in its mobile business, and will consider changing the flagship brand names V and G if need be.

LG mobile has reported 10 straight quarter of losses so far. The firm named a new head of its mobile business last year in its reshuffle, which pointed to a downgrading of the business and an increased focus on IoT.

Compatriot Samsung Electronics will also unveil its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S9, at MWC with a strengthened camera feature.

