​LG to unveil updated V30 with AI camera and voice search

LG Electronics will unveil a "2018 model" V30 smartphone at the upcoming MWC with an AI-powered camera and voice search features, the company said.
The refreshed phone will have a new feature, dubbed Vision AI, that suggests the best picture mode when the camera sees an object.
Modes include portrait, food, pets, city, flower, sunset, sunrise, and landscape.
Each mode is selected via AI software based on colour sense, colour saturation, view angle, reflected light, and back light that best bring out the object, LG said. For example, colour saturation is increased when taking a photo of pasta to make it look more edible.
LG said it worked with an image analytic firm and analysed 100 million photographs to develop around 1,000 analytic algorithms. These algorithms suggest the best modes, it said.
The camera will also have an object recognition feature that can automatically scan QR codes, search for images, and provide shopping options.
A new low-light filming feature that can increase brightness up to two times will also be introduced.
Voice search will also be strengthened in the new phone: LG-only commands on Google Assistant will be increased from 23 to 32. New voice commands will focus on turning on new camera modes, LG said.
Last month at CES, LG CEO Jo Seong-jin told reporters that the firm is reassessing everything in its mobile business, and will consider changing the flagship brand names V and G if need be.
LG mobile has reported 10 straight quarter of losses so far. The firm named a new head of its mobile business last year in its reshuffle, which pointed to a downgrading of the business and an increased focus on IoT.
Compatriot Samsung Electronics will also unveil its new flagship phone, the Galaxy S9, at MWC with a strengthened camera feature.
PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE
Here's when Samsung will announce the Galaxy S9
Unpacked: Samsung's Galaxy S9 reveal is set for February 25 in Barcelona, and it's all about the camera.
LG develops 88-inch 8K OLED display
LG Display's 88-inch 8K OLED display has 33 million pixels, four times as many as Ultra HD and 16 times as many as Full HD.
LG launches Signature phone at higher price than iPhone X
LG Signature Edition is pricier than the iPhone X and the company will sell only 300 units in South Korea.
LG mobile reshuffle points towards IoT focus
LG Electronics' naming of a new mobile boss shows that the company will focus on offering more Internet of Things (IoT) services to leverage its home appliance dominance.
Lenovo hopes to entice business travelers with relaunched ThinkPad X1 line of laptops and tablets (TechRepublic)
Christian Teismann, North America president of Lenovo, talked about how the latest editions of the ThinkPad X1 Carbon, X1 Yoga, and X1 Tablet are aimed at frequent business travelers who need a single machine for work and play.
Join Discussion