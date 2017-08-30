​LG V30 goes head-to-head with Galaxy Note 8 in Korea on September 21

Both Samsung Electronics' Galaxy Note 8 and LG Electronics' V30 smartphones will begin sales on September 21 in South Korea, telco officials have said.

It will be the first time the companies' flagship models have begun sales on the same date. LG has usually launched theirs ahead of Samsung's for a head start; the G6 was launched in March this year, a month ahead of the Galaxy S8.

The early sales date is also likely due to Apple announcing its 10th anniversary iPhone on September 12. Beginning sales on September 21 would give an extra month for the Korean companies on home turf as the country is usually a second-tier launch for Cupertino.

The Galaxy Note 8 was unveiled earlier this month in New York, while the V30 will be announced on Thursday at the sidelines of the IFA tradeshow.

The Note 8 will be available for pre-order between September 7 to 14. Pre-ordering customers can get their phones as early as September 15.

The Note 8 has a 6.3-inch screen, the largest for the series, and a powered-up signature S-Pen. It is also Samsung's first flagship to sport a dual-camera. The phablet's display has earned top marks from DisplayMate, setting a new record for brightness.

The V30, meanwhile, will have a Full OLED display. The phone will no longer have a second screen but a new floating bar UI to replace it. It will also have a Quad DAC for high-quality audio.