Linux 4.13 RC1 arrives: 'Get testing' says ​Linus Torvalds

Linus Torvalds took the wraps off the first Linux 4.13 kernel release candidate on Saturday, a day ahead of its expected release.

The new release candidate (RC) comes a fortnight after the stable release of Linux 4.12, which was one of the biggest updates in the kernel's 25 year history. That kernel also got its first update to 4.12.1 last week.

"This looks like a fairly regular release, and as always, rc1 is much too large to post even the shortlog for," wrote Torvalds.

"Once again, the diffstat is absolutely dominated by some AMD gpu header files, but if you ignore that, things look pretty regular, with about two thirds drivers and one third "rest" (architecture, core kernel, core networking, tooling)."

The Linux 4.13 merge window has been open for the past two weeks ago for kernel developers to send in pull requests.

As noted by Phoronix, Linux 4.13 includes work on the Direct Rendering Manager support for Intel's new Cannonlake and Cofeelake processors, as well as AMDGPU driver fixes for Raven Ridge and Vega 10.

There's also additional support for various ARM-based chips, including the Rockchip 1108 SoC and a host of singles board computers, such as the LeMaker Guitar Board, BeagleBone Blue, and Allwinnner-based boards such as the Orange Pi Win and Nano Pi NEO 2.

The kernel also brings additional support for Microsoft's Windows Management Instrumentation and carries a "major update" to Ubuntu maker Canonical's AppArmor kernel security system.

