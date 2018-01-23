Micron launches 5200 series commercial SSD with 3D NAND

Micron on Tuesday announced its 5200 series SATA SSD, geared towards powering businesses' virtualized workloads and cloud architectures with NAND flash memory.

A follow up to the 5100 series, Micron says its new line of the 5200 ECO and 5200 PRO is engineered on 64-layer 3D NAND to improve densities, throughput, consistency, and power efficiency. The 5200 series offers capacities up to 7.68TB, delivers up to 95k IOPS random reads, and 33k random writes.

Micron said the 5200 series is the first enterprise SSD available to purchase with NAND tech. The 5200 SSDs are easy install, because it's based on the 5100's architecture, according to Micron. It has five target workloads and applications: virtualization & VDI, cloud storage, OLTP, BI/DSS, and media streaming.

As it looks to push businesses away from traditional HDDs, Micron said a single 2.5-inch SSD provides three times more performance than an entire rack of 24 10K RPM hard drives. The 5200 series can also utilize a FlexCapacity feature to adjust the drive's performance and capacity to meet workload demands.

"We simplified the server qualification process by leveraging the same foundational architecture that's currently available on Micron SATA SSDs," Derek Dicker, VP and GM of Micron's storage business unit, said in a statement. "Customers can trust the same proven controller and firmware design while taking advantage of advanced flash media for better performance, quality of service, and value."

Micron 5200 SSDs are available to purchase now from distributors including ASI, Avnet, CDW, Ingram, Microland, WPG-Americas, and Synnex.