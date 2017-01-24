Microsoft delivers awaited OneDrive for Business-SharePoint sync

Microsoft is rolling out, as of January 24, the long-awaited ability to sync OneDrive for Business and SharePoint.

Credit: Microsoft

A number of users have been awaiting the ability to sync SharePoint sites directly to OneDrive. Microsoft executives said in April that Microsoft's goal was to enable SharePoint Online document library sync to OneDrive for Business in preview form in the third quarter of 2016 (which it did in September), with general release by the end of 2016.

In December, Microsoft officials said the new delivery target for OneDrive for Business-SharePoint sync was January 2017.

Microsoft is updating its sync client to enable SharePoint Online team sites, including files used in the Microsoft Teams team-collaboration service (currently in preview), to sync directly to OneDrive. Users also can now sync OneDrive for Business shared folders. Microsoft also is enabling the new activity center in its latest OneDrive sync clients for Windows and Mac, providing users with detailed information about their latest sync activity and status.

Users with the latest version of the unified OneDrive clients will see their clients automatically update with the new capabilities.

Microsoft's strategy for OneDrive is to "give you anywhere access to your files, personal or business; individual or team," reiterated Corporate Vice President of OneDrive and SharePoint Jeff Teper.

I asked Teper for an update on the status of the OneDrive placeholder replacement technology, of which Microsoft provided a quick sneak peek at its Ignite show last Fall. All he would say is Microsoft knows this is a top user request and the OneDrive and Windows teams are continuing to work together on a solution that they will discuss in the future (most likely at Build 2017 in May 2017, based on previous information on UserVoice).