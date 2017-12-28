Microsoft in 2017: Windows 10, company layoffs are the big stories

At the end of each year, I look back at the most trafficked stories on my "All About Microsoft" blog on ZDNet.

Interestingly, the same blog post that was my biggest in 2016 is also the biggest in 2017: How to get Windows 10 for free. And yes, the technique outlined in 2016 still works as of today, December 28. (I guess Microsoft has decided not to close this particular loophole for those who have legitimate Windows 7, 8 product keys.)

Beyond that, other Windows 10 updating and pricing stories remained popular, as were stories about Microsoft's big reorg and sales layoff in calendar 2017. Other top posts focused on what Microsoft is doing around Office/Office 365.

Here are the top 20 posts for this site in calendar 2017, with the most popular listed first.

1. Windows 10 free upgrade is still available using Windows 7 and 8 product keys

2. How much does Microsoft Office 2016 cost without a subscription?

3. Microsoft to lay off 'several thousand' employees

4. Microsoft confirms Windows 10 Creators Update rollout to begin April 11

5. Reminder: Microsoft to no longer update original Windows 10 release after May

6. Microsoft to cut 700 employees in next layoff round: Report

7. Microsoft Outlook, Skype, OneDrive hit by another authentication issue

8. Microsoft to make Windows 10 upgrades free for more Windows 10 subscription plan users

9. Microsoft's Spring fling: Is another new Surface device category coming?

10. Microsoft tries to stem its self-made collaboration-tool confusion

11. Microsoft's coming Windows 10 Cloud release may have nothing to do with the cloud

12. Microsoft's Windows 10 Cloud version: Alleged screen shots leak

13. Microsoft touts Microsoft-customized edition of Samsung Galaxy S8

14. Microsoft may be repositioning some (or all) of Skype for Business as Teams

15. Microsoft's Visual Studio 2017 is now generally available

16. Microsoft's CShell: What is it and how does it fit into Windows 10's future?

17. It's April 11: Do you know where your Win 10 Creators Update is?

18. Microsoft may have price increases in store for Windows 10 Pro Workstation, Win 10 downgrade customers

19. Microsoft extends Windows Server 2008 support cut-off date

20. Want to run Windows 10 desktops virtually on Azure? Now you can

In 2017, ZDNet readers were still largely interested in Windows, in spite of Microsoft's continued push to remake its image as a cloud-first, AI-first company.

In 2018, watch for more here about cloud, AI, Microsoft's ongoing Surface device rollouts and more.

Thanks for 2017, Microsoft watching fans, and for your tips, meet-ups and Twitter convos.