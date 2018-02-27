SAP launches Leonardo for telcos, adds partners to connected cars network

SAP made two announcements at Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2018 in Barcelona overnight, launching a Leonardo accelerator package for telecommunications providers and adding to its SAP Vehicles Network.

According to the company, it launched its SAP Leonardo Industry Accelerator Package for Telecommunications Companies in a bid to help telcos evolve from a business model based on average revenue per user (ARPU) to one based on individual margin per user (IMPU).

The accelerator, SAP said, is designed to deliver faster innovation with less risk.

The new offering is touted as helping companies implement "next-generation" business processes to identify margin risk across their operations; gain insights into customers, products, and asset profitability; and predict outcomes based on company-specific performance data, all in the name of digital transformation.

Launched last year, SAP Leonardo is described by the enterprise software giant as combining differentiating software capabilities in machine learning, IoT, big data, analytics, and blockchain on its SAP Cloud Platform.

The accelerator pre-packages software and includes SAP Big Data Margin Assurance, built on the SAP Cloud Platform with advanced analytics and machine learning.

The second announcement from SAP sees the addition of new partners and customers to the SAP Vehicles Network solution, which is an open, standard-based, services marketplace that allows for the buying and selling of mobility services.

Payments giant Mastercard has jumped on board with secured and tokenised payment options; mapping and location data firm HERE has added its navigation capabilities; and on-demand delivery services from San Francisco's Postmates are now available on SAP's network.

"With people so connected today, there is the potential for every device to be used not just to interact, but to transact -- and ultimately drive a better consumer experience," Mastercard executive vice president of Digital Partnerships Sherri Haymond said in a statement.

"As a part of the SAP Vehicles Network, we'll engage our bank and retail partners and use our technology to provide a seamless and secure way for people to pay for things like parking or gas while in the comfort of their car."

