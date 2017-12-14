Oracle Q2 strong on cloud, SaaS momentum

Oracle delivered strong fiscal second quarter results that topped expectations on earnings and revenue as well as cloud revenue.

The company reported second quarter net income of $2.2 billion, or 52 cents a share, on revenue of $9.6 billion, up 6 percent from a year ago. Non-GAAP earnings for the quarter were 70 cents a share.

Wall Street was looking for second quarter earnings of 68 cents a share on revenue of $9.57 billion. Ahead of the report, analysts were closely watching cloud bookings. The one-year anniversary of the NetSuite acquisition passed Nov. 7 making software-as-a-service growth more difficult.

JMP Securities analyst Patrick Walravens said investors were looking for cloud bookings growth of more than 40 percent with revenue growth in the low- to mid-40 percent range. Analysts were also interested in data points that show Oracle is effectively competing with Amazon Web Services, Google and Microsoft on infrastructure as a service.

Oracle's total cloud revenue was $1.5 billion, up 44 percent from a year ago. Of that sum, $1.1 billion in sales was attributed to software as a service with platform- and infrastructure-as-a-service at $396 million, up 21 percent from a year ago.

Cloud and on-premise software revenue was $7.8 billion for the quarter.

Oracle said its cloud business was "gathering momentum" and CEO Safra Catz expected that business to perform well. Mark Hurd, co-CEO, also said that Fusion ERP and Fusion HCM SaaS suite sales were up 65 percent in the quarter.

Going forward, Oracle and the analysts that cover the company expect the company to get a boost from its autonomous database outlined at Oracle OpenWorld.