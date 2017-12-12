​Samsung and Amazon launch HDR10 Plus content

Samsung Electronics and Amazon have launched HDR10 Plus content for the latter's streaming service, the companies announced.

Movies and TV series on Amazon Prime Video will be available in HDR10 Plus when viewed in Samsung's UHD TV, including the flagship QLED TVs.

Around 100 offerings, including Amazon's self-produced The Grand Tour, The Tick, and The Man in the High Castle, will be initially available. There will be more to follow going forward, the firms said.

Samsung and Amazon announced the partnership in April. The two partnered for HDR10 back in 2015.

HDR, or high dynamic range, is a technology that shows bright areas brighter and dark areas darker by optimizing contrast ratio. HDR10 Plus is the latest standard developed by Samsung that it is promoting.

Samsung is planning to set up a licensing institute that will provide a certificate and logo program for HDR10 Plus.

The company formed a HDR Plus alliance with Fox and Panasonic in September.

The South Korean tech giant, the largest TV vendor in the world, is reportedly planning to show off a Micro LED TV at CES next month.

PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE