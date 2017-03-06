Samsung has reportedly moved Galaxy S8 launch date to April 28

Evleaks

Samsung has internally moved the upcoming Galaxy S8 flagship to launch on April 28, a week later than originally planned, according to Evleaks of VentureBeat.

It was widely reported by several media outlets the Galaxy S8 and larger Galaxy S8 Plus were set to launch on April 21. There was no particular reason for the launch change, and it can't technically be counted as delayed, as Samsung never made it official.

Samsung is set to unveil the Galaxy S8 at an event on March 29 in New York City, along with a Gear VR headset compatible with the new smartphone.

Pre-orders are expected to begin on April 10 worldwide, according to earlier reports.

The latest leaks point to the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus as having the following specs:

5.8-inch (6.2 inch for the S8 Plus) 1440 x 2960 pixel 4K resolution Super AMOLED display

Octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 chip for US market (Exynos 8895 chip for international market)

4GB RAM

64GB/128GB storage

3,000mAh (3,500mAh for S8 Plus) battery

12-megapixel f/1.7 rear camera

8-megapixel front-facing camera

Rear-mounted fingerprint sensor

Front-mounted iris scanner

Samsung will livestream the Galaxy S8 announcement at www.samsung.com/galaxy at 11am ET on March 29. ZDNet will have writers on hand to cover the event.

