​Samsung launches 800GB Z-SSD for supercomputing

Samsung Electronics has launched an 800GB solid state drive, the SZ985 Z-SSD, aimed at supercomputing, the firm announced.
The new offering boasts five times less latency than of NVMe SSDs and is aimed at high-speed cache data and log data processing, the company said.
The single port, four-lane Z-SSD comes with Z-NAND with 10 times higher cell read performance than 3-bit V-NAND.
It has an ultra-low latency controller with 1.5GB LPDDR4 DRAM that allows 1.7 times faster random read performance at 750,000 IOPS and a write latency of 16 microseconds, five times less than NVMe SSD PM963.
It also has a random write speed of up to 170,000 IOPS.
It comes with a five-year guarantee for 30 drive writes per day or a total of 42 petabytes. It also has a mean time between failures of 2 million hours.
A 240GB version will also be introduced at the International Solid-State Circuits Conference 2018 next month.
Last week, Samsung unveiled 4K-ready 860 Pro and 860 EVO SSDs with V-NAND.
Last month, it began production of 512GB eUFS aimed at smartphones.
