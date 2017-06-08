​Samsung Note 8 to sport dual camera, retain 18.5:9 display: Report

Samsung Electronics' upcoming Galaxy Note 8 smartphone will have a dual-camera, South Korean media Newsis reports,

It would be the first time Samsung has put in a dual camera for its smartphone.

The back cameras on the Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus that launched earlier this year were dubbed "dual-pixel" but sport only one lens.

The Galaxy Note 8 will retain a similar design to its flagship siblings launched earlier this year, as well as the 18.5:9 ratio display, Newsis said, citing an unnamed Samsung source.

Samsung was in the final stages of deciding on the design for the Note 8, the report said, while its display size will be similar to the S8 Plus with the signature S pen.

The screen size will be 0.6 inch larger than the Galaxy Note 7 last year and 0.1 inch than the S8 Plus, it said.

The location of the fingerprint sensor has not been finalized, the report added, but Samsung is considering putting it embedded on the display.

For the Galaxy S8, Samsung removed the physical home button and put the fingerprint sensor on the back next to the camera -- a move that drew criticism for being uncomfortable.

Samsung launched the generally well-received Galaxy S8 in April and extended the rollout to China last month, where it is aiming for a comeback.

Samsung discontinued the Galaxy Note 7 last year due to faulty batteries.