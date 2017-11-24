​Samsung puts Amazon Music into smart TVs

Samsung Electronics has integrated Amazon Music into its smart TVs, the company has announced.

Those who own smart TVs launched since 2015 and are Amazon Music subscribers in the US, the UK, Germany, Austria, Italy, and Spain can access Amazon Music's streaming services via Samsung's Smart Hub.

They can browse recommendations, playlists, stations, and libraries directly on their TV using Samsung's One Remote.

Amazon Music will also be available on Samsung audio devices such as soundbars and wireless speakers.

Samsung is beefing up streaming content on its smart TVs. Amazon Prime Video is already available and the two are collaborating on rolling out HDR10 Plus videos.

Samsung also put in Facebook's video app into its TV line-up in February.

Samsung is planning to launch its own AI speaker sometime next year. Music content is a big draw for AI speakers; Kakao Mini, chat giant Kakao's AI speaker, offers Melon music streaming. LG's AI speaker, ThinQ Hub, will get search giant Naver's music streaming service.

Samsung is planning to make all its smart appliances feature smart features, such as AI or voice recognition, by 2020.

