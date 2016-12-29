​Samsung to showoff new QD monitors at CES

Samsung Electronics will show off two new quantum dot (QD) monitors at the upcoming Consumer Electronics Show (CES) in Las Vegas next week, the company announced.

The CH711, which comes in 27-inch and 31.5-inch models, boasts a WQHD resolution of 2560x1440 pixels, colour reproduction of sRGB 125 percent, and is aimed for media editing and graphic professionals, the South Korean tech giant said.

The monitors have a curvature of 1800R, allowing the screen to be accurately viewed at 178 degrees, Samsung said.

AMD FreeSync is installed which will allow high resolution videos to be played smoothly. The monitors also offer an Eye Saver Mode that reduces blue light to help with extended use.

Samsung earlier launched QD curved monitors for gaming at the IFA tradeshow in August.

The company has been using QD materials for its flagship TVs since 2015, and will apply the technology for its 2017 models as well.

The South Korean tech giant will also unveil two new non-curved monitor series, the UH750 and SH850.

The 28-inch UH750 will have Ultra High Definition 3840x2160 resolution on a QD panel. The SH850, which comes in 23.8-inches and 27-inches, will have WQHD resolution.