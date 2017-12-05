​Samsung's new eUFS to boost smartphone storage to 512GB

Samsung Electronics has begun production of the world's first 512 gigabyte (GB) embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS), the company has announced.
It means a flagship smartphone can store up to 130 10-minute videos in UHD quality, the firm said. A 5GB full HD video stored on the smartphone will be transferred to a solid-state drive (SSD) in around 6 seconds, it added.
It is 21 months since the South Korean tech giant first launched a 256GB eUFS in February last year that has been in this year's flagship phones.
The company first launched a 128GB eUFS in January 2015 and has since launched a version to be used in cars.
The latest 512GB eUFS is composed of eight stacks of 64-layer 512 gigabit (Gb) V-NAND and a controller. It has double the memory but retains the same size as its 256GB eUFS that is based on 48-layer 256Gb V-NAND.
The high-performance controller also is quicker in changing virtual addresses to physical ones through its own mapping technology and saves power better than previous offerings.
Its sequential read speed will reach 860 megabytes per second (MB/s) and its write speed 255MB/s. It has a random read speed of 42,000 input/output operations per second (IOPS) and write speed of 40,000 IOPS.
Samsung, the world's largest memory chip maker, has seen record profits this year from the business due to high demand.
PREVIOUS AND RELATED COVERAGE
Samsung begins 2nd-gen 10-nanometer production
Samsung Electronics has begun mass production of an SoC using its second-generation 10-nanometer process.
Samsung develops 'graphene ball' to speed up battery charging
Samsung Advanced Institute of Technology (SAIT) has synthesized a 'graphene ball' that can be used to make lithium-ion batteries charge five times faster.
Samsung posts record Q3 profits driven by chips
A record performance from its memory business and a boost from the Galaxy Note 8 have seen Samsung post record quarterly profits for Q3 2017.
Samsung produces eUFS memory for cars
The 128 Gigabyte (GB) embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS) is optimized for use in advanced driver assistance systems, infotainment, and dashboard systems in cars, Samsung says.
Samsung Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus: The smart person's guide (TechRepublic)
In revealing its latest flagship device, Samsung has broken new ground in several ways with the Galaxy S8. We analyze the details and the implications for the enterprise.
Join Discussion