​Samsung's new eUFS to boost smartphone storage to 512GB

Samsung Electronics has begun production of the world's first 512 gigabyte (GB) embedded Universal Flash Storage (eUFS), the company has announced.

It means a flagship smartphone can store up to 130 10-minute videos in UHD quality, the firm said. A 5GB full HD video stored on the smartphone will be transferred to a solid-state drive (SSD) in around 6 seconds, it added.

It is 21 months since the South Korean tech giant first launched a 256GB eUFS in February last year that has been in this year's flagship phones.

The company first launched a 128GB eUFS in January 2015 and has since launched a version to be used in cars.

The latest 512GB eUFS is composed of eight stacks of 64-layer 512 gigabit (Gb) V-NAND and a controller. It has double the memory but retains the same size as its 256GB eUFS that is based on 48-layer 256Gb V-NAND.

The high-performance controller also is quicker in changing virtual addresses to physical ones through its own mapping technology and saves power better than previous offerings.

Its sequential read speed will reach 860 megabytes per second (MB/s) and its write speed 255MB/s. It has a random read speed of 42,000 input/output operations per second (IOPS) and write speed of 40,000 IOPS.

Samsung, the world's largest memory chip maker, has seen record profits this year from the business due to high demand.

