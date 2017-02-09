SK Telecom deploys LTE-R on Busan subway

SK Telecom has deployed LTE-R, the next-generation railway network standard, on Line 1 of the Busan Metro, South Korea.

South Korea's largest wireless carrier signed the contract with Busan Transportation Corporation back in August 2015.

A trial on Line 1, which is 40.48 kilometers long with 40 stations, will now begin, with full commercialization expected in April, SK Telecom said.

The telco used 10MHz bandwidth in the 700MHz frequency band for the network.

The deployment of LTE-R will enhance safety and convenience of railway services, the company said.

It will allow control room staff, drivers, and station employees to share information quickly and provide real-time video streaming and group messaging.

The control room will allow the streaming of videos to HQ and related government agencies after accidents.

Earlier this week, the company said it achieved 3.6Gbps data transfer speeds on a BMW connected car.

It also plans to deploy its price-competitive LoRa IoT network in Thailand, which will be commercialized in April.