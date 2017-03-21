Surprise Apple refresh: Lower-priced new 9.7-inch iPad and special edition iPhone 7

Apple tries to boost iPad sales by releasing a new 9.7-inch tablet at "its most affordable price ever," starting at $329.

The new iPad comes in silver, gold and space gray and starts at $329 for the 32-gigabyte with Wi-Fi model and $459 for the 32-gigabyte Wi-Fi + Cellular model.

iPad tech specs:

9.7-inch Retina display

64-bit A9 processor (with embedded M9 coprocessor)

10-hour battery life

Touch ID sensor

8-megapixel and FaceTime HD camera

Basically, this is the old iPad form factor filled out with existing hardware which allows Apple to push down the price of the tablet in order to try to reinvigorate dwindling sales. The A9 chip was the processor that powered the iPhone 6S and 6S Plus, released September 2015.

"iPad is the world's most popular tablet. Customers love the large, 9.7-inch display for everything from watching TV and movies, to surfing the web, making FaceTime calls, and enjoying photos, and now it is even more affordable," said Philip Schiller, Apple's senior vice president of Worldwide Marketing. "New customers and anyone looking to upgrade will love this new iPad for use at home, in school, and for work, with its gorgeous Retina display, our powerful A9 chip, and access to the more than 1.3 million apps designed specifically for it."

The new iPad is available to order from Friday, March 24, and will ship the following week.

Apple has also released an iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition in a vibrant red aluminum finish.

"Since we began working with (RED) 10 years ago, our customers have made a significant impact in fighting the spread of AIDS through the purchase of our products, from the original iPod nano (PRODUCT)RED Special Edition all the way to today's lineup of Beats products and accessories for iPhone, iPad and Apple Watch," said Tim Cook, Apple's CEO.

