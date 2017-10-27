Thanks T-Mobile, quick and easy jump from Galaxy Note 8 to Apple iPhone X

Since I test so many different phones, I figured it was time to join a program that lets switching out devices easy. T-Mobile was a breeze last night and my iPhone X will be here next week.

By for Smartphones and Cell Phones | | Topic: Mobility

Ordering a new Apple iPhone is usually an exercise in frustration and patience, but last night I actually talked to a real person on the phone and the Apple iPhone X process just took a few minutes with no stress.

see also

iPhone X vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Which has better business specs?

iPhone X vs Samsung Galaxy Note 8: Which has better business specs?

Here's how these phones compare for business buyers.

Read More

As a smartphone reviewer, I tend to swap my SIM out daily, sometimes several times a day, so it made sense to finally give the new 30-day exchange T-Mobile Jump on Demand program a try. Readers know my current favorite is the Galaxy Note 8 and the iPhone X may not replace it, but I can easily just swap back to the Note 8 after another 30 days with this new program. Even better, the monthly cost for the iPhone X is about the same as the Note 8 so I can switch without any financial impact.

I stood in line with my two oldest daughters 10 years ago to buy the first iPhone and the new Apple iPhone X is the first major change in the design of the iPhone so I knew I had to at least give it a try. The T-Mobile Jump On Demand program gives me that opportunity with no risk since I can easily switch back to something else I may prefer.

There were several ways to pre-order a new iPhone X last night and I had Twitter up to talk to T-Mobile Help directly, had the Apple Store app on my iPad Pro ready to go, and had my computer browser pointed to the Apple Store. In addition, I decided to just call in to the T-Mobile customer service center since I was apprehensive about the new Jump On Demand program and didn't want anything messing up my chances to order an iPhone X.

I called at 12:01 Pacific, I fell asleep on the couch waiting for the clock to strike, and a customer service rep answered in less than a minute. I told her what I wanted to order and we walked through the process. The agent then kindly waited until I received the agreement email, which took her three attempts to get it to me on her end, and then she even waited until I signed it and she received it back so that she could guarantee I had a valid order that would ship on the 2nd or 3rd of November.

T-Mobile couldn't have provided any better service than what I experienced last night. There was no stress, I was able to order exactly what I wanted in 64GB space gray, and the iPhone X will arrive on launch day or earlier. I also received a follow-up email stating that I had 30 days to return my Note 8 to a store as part of the program. So far, I am a believer in T-Mobile Jump On Demand and if the iPhone X arrives then I will continue to participate in JOD.

Related Topics:

Apple Smartphones Mobile OS Security Hardware Reviews
Add Your Comment
Add Your Comment

Related Stories

Newsletters

You have been successfully signed up. To sign up for more newsletters or to manage your account, visit the Newsletter Subscription Center.
See All
See All