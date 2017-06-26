This is what the iPhone 8 will (probably) look like

A leak gives us what is probably the best look so far at some of the physical changes the iPhone 8 will bring.
Given that we know nothing official about the iPhone 8, we also know a lot thanks to supply-chain chatter and the occasional photo leak. And thanks to French gadget leaker Steve Hemmerstoffer (who goes by the Twitter handle of OnLeaks), we now get what is probably the best look at the iPhone 8 to date.
Regular readers will know that I'm normally very cautious of reporting on random leaks, but Hemmerstoffer has an excellent track record when it comes to leaking material.
Hemmerstoffer has obtained what appears to be a high-quality iPhone 8 dummy model that outlines some pretty big design changes coming with the iPhone 8.
- Rear camera arranged in a vertical orientation (this arrangement is suppose to offer better depth sensing for AR)
- The much-hated "camera nubbin" (camera protrusion) remains
- A 18.5:9 aspect ratio display, similar to that found on the Samsung Galaxy S8
- Thin bezel, which appears to be around 4mm
- No physical "Home" Touch ID button
- Cut-out at the tip of the display for the speaker and front-facing camera
- Glass panel on the rear (to support wireless charging)
- Physical volume button and mute switch remain in the same position
