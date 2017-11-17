UnitedHealthcare Motion adds Samsung, Garmin wearables to wellness mix

UnitedHealthcare will integrate Samsung and Garmin wearables into its Motion wellness program via a Qualcomm subsidiary.
The move is notable since the primary wearable player in the wellness space thus far has been Fitbit, which has more than 1,300 enterprise customers. As the market is proven out, health care providers are adding more options and wearable makers are looking to enterprise efforts for growth.
UnitedHealthcare Motion is a program that offers participants access to trackers and rewards up to $1,000 a year for hitting daily walking goals.
More on wearables, smartwatches and wellness programs: Fitbit aims for device to data pivot: Can you monetize 90 billion hours of heart rate data, 85 trillion steps?
- Fitbit tips data, services strategy with coaching, health program app
- Fitbit teams with Dexcom for glucose monitoring on Ionic watch
- UnitedHealthcare, Qualcomm Life, Fitbit aim to expand corporate wellness
- Fitbit secures corporate wellness deals with several major customers
- Fitbit combines corporate wellness offerings into new group health program
- #WeAreNotWaiting: Diabetics are hacking their health, because traditional systems have failed them
Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro and Gear Sport as well as the Garmin vivosmart 3 were integrated into Motion and validated with Qualcomm Life's 2net platform. Qualcomm's 2net has medical grade connectivity and data security safeguards.
According to UnitedHealthcare Motion, employers can pay employees up to $4 a day in incentives if they reach F.I.T goals. F.I.T. is frequency (500 steps within 7 minutes six times a day); intensity (3,000 steps in 30 minutes) and tenacity (10,000 steps a day). See CNET's best fitness trackers for 2017
Previously, UnitedHealthcare Motion offered Fitbit and Striiv trackers. According to UnitedHealthcare, 66 percent of eligible employees registered their devices in Motion and more than two-thirds of them stayed active for more than a year.
More healthcare:
- Why swallowable robots could be the future of healthcare
- Surgery in virtual reality: How VR could give trainee doctors the feel of real patients
- Google's DeepMind and the NHS: A glimpse of what AI means for the future of healthcare
- AI that knows you're sick before you do: IBM's five-year plan to remake healthcare
- HoloLens, MD: Why this medical school will teach doctors anatomy with Microsoft's augmented reality, not cadavers
- Playing House: How IBM's Watson is helping doctors diagnose the most rare and elusive illnesses
Join Discussion