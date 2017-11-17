UnitedHealthcare Motion adds Samsung, Garmin wearables to wellness mix

UnitedHealthcare will integrate Samsung and Garmin wearables into its Motion wellness program via a Qualcomm subsidiary.

The move is notable since the primary wearable player in the wellness space thus far has been Fitbit, which has more than 1,300 enterprise customers. As the market is proven out, health care providers are adding more options and wearable makers are looking to enterprise efforts for growth.

UnitedHealthcare Motion is a program that offers participants access to trackers and rewards up to $1,000 a year for hitting daily walking goals.

Samsung Gear Fit2 Pro and Gear Sport as well as the Garmin vivosmart 3 were integrated into Motion and validated with Qualcomm Life's 2net platform. Qualcomm's 2net has medical grade connectivity and data security safeguards.

According to UnitedHealthcare Motion, employers can pay employees up to $4 a day in incentives if they reach F.I.T goals. F.I.T. is frequency (500 steps within 7 minutes six times a day); intensity (3,000 steps in 30 minutes) and tenacity (10,000 steps a day). See CNET's best fitness trackers for 2017

Previously, UnitedHealthcare Motion offered Fitbit and Striiv trackers. According to UnitedHealthcare, 66 percent of eligible employees registered their devices in Motion and more than two-thirds of them stayed active for more than a year.

