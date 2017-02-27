Video claims to show Samsung Galaxy S8 design

(Image: Slashleaks)

A pair of videos posted to YouTube on Monday claim to show working units of the unannounced Samsung Galaxy S8.

The videos show devices with curved, almost bezel-less displays like found on the Galaxy S7 Edge. Gelling with rumors, there are no soft-touch buttons like the ones on previous versions of the Galaxy.

Samsung on Sunday said it will unveil its next flagship smartphone on March 29, at an event in New York City. The invitation hinted at a curved display for the Galaxy S8.

It's worth noting leaks should be taken with a healthy dose of salt. Manufacturers often change their plans and prototypes ahead of device launches. It's not clear where the devices shown in the short videos are obtained from.

Samsung couldn't immediately be reached for comment.

Samsung will livestream the Galaxy S8 announcement at www.samsung.com/galaxy at 11am ET on March 29, 2017. ZDNet will have writers on hand to cover the event.

