VMware snaps up cloud startup CloudCoreo

Video: How major cloud vendors stack up in 2018

VMware has acquired CloudCoreo to assist customers in understanding risks associated with public cloud services.

On Wednesday, VMware said the small Seattle-based company, which has less than 10 employees, will join VMware's Cloud Services unit.

Financial details were not disclosed.

Under the terms of the deal, CloudCoreo's flagship configuration-management product will become part of VMware's portfolio.

The product monitors cloud infrastructure stacks for errors, misconfigurations, and public cloud cybersecurity risks "so they can be fixed before breaches or compliance policy violations can occur," according to the firm.

These kinds of monitoring and detection services are important to today's businesses, whether SMBs or large enterprise players. It only takes a small error or misconfiguration for sensitive corporate information to become public, which can prove disastrous.

CloudCoreo, which was founded in 2016, said in a notice on its website that existing customers will continue to receive the same service.

"As part of VMware, we are excited to drive even more innovation and value to our customers," the company added.

In a blog post, VMware general manager of Cloud Services Milin Desai said the acquisition will "help customers easily secure their traditional and modern applications in a multi-cloud world."

"As a part of VMware, CloudCoreo will enable us to extend our model of supporting consistent operations across any cloud," the executive said. "We will help customers to access the best cloud for the needs of each individual application while optimizing security and compliance."

Read also: Cloudflare emerges triumphant in Blackbird patent lawsuit

In an interview with GeekWire, Desai said he hopes that CloudCoreo's services will assist VMware customers managing on-premise data centers who also want to utilize public cloud services -- and remain aware of the risks.

CloudCoreo previously secured $2.9 million in seed funding.

Related stories