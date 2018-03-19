Apple's March 27 event: What to expect and how to watch

Video: Want to know the lifespan of an Apple device?

Apple recently sent out invites to an event, where the company is expected to announce new products and services. The event is taking place in an entirely new city -- and at a somewhat unusual venue.

Here's everything you need to know about Apple's latest event.

Must read: Apple preps education event for Chicago

Apple's March 27 event: When is it and where is it?

Apple's event will take place on March 27 at 11am EST.

Read also: The 10 best smartphones of 2018

Instead of holding the event at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, Calif., Apple is holding the event Lane Tech College Prep High School in Chicago, Ill. The event invite specifically asks attendees to "Join us to hear new creative ideas for teachers and students."

Education it is, then.

Apple

Apple's March 27 event: How to watch

Apple has yet to confirm if a livestream of the event will be available. In the past, however, you could tune into the event through Apple's website or on an Apple TV via the Apple Events app.

Read also: Apple announces WWDC, opens registration for developers

Apple's March 27 event: What to expect

iPads

With the event focused on education, we can expect Apple to announce new iPads. The biggest question about the upcoming iPads is whether they will be a new iPad Pro or more standard iPad that's more affordable for the education industry.

Read also: Apple developing own MicroLED screens for Apple Watch using secret facility

Just a few weeks ago, we reported Apple had two new iPads ready for release, thanks to filings with Eurasian Economic Commission (EEC). Previous reports have speculated Apple plans to release new iPad Pro models with its face-unlock feature, FaceID, later this fall.

Apple No. 2 Pencil

Beyond looking at the location of the event, the Apple logo on the invite itself screams Apple Pencil with its flowing lines.

Read also: Why has Apple's reputation taken a nose dive?

Since its debut, speculation about the Apple Pencil expanding to more devices, including the iPhone, has followed it. We could very well see a new Apple Pencil with expanded compatibility for lower-end iPads.

Software

Apple's classroom tools and coding apps should also see an update.

Currently, Apple's Classroom service provides the means to manage students, classroom projects, lectures, and share iPads with multiple students. Additionally, the Swift Playgrounds app used to teach users how to code games and apps in a playful manner could see an update.

Read also: iOS 11.3 is coming: Get your iPhone and iPad ready for the upgrade

Given iOS 11.3 is currently in beta, and Apple's history of releasing hardware alongside software updates, it's almost a given we will see the release of iOS 11.3. Apple has updates ready for Apple TV, Macs, and the Apple Watch.

One of the more notable features in the upcoming OS release is the introduction of a new battery health tool. Through the tool, iPhone users can view battery health and whether the device is being slowed down. If that's the case, the user can disable any throttling.

Previous and related coverage

Here's how to disable Emergency SOS on iPhone and Apple Watch

Apple's iOS 11 includes a great SOS feature for when you feel unsafe in an emergency, but you may want to disable the feature on your iPhone or Apple Watch to avoid accidentally calling 911.

iOS 11 is such a mess, Apple showcases a bug in latest iPhone X ad

iOS 11 bugs are now so commonplace that they appear in Apple's ads for the iPhone X.