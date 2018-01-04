Windows 10 fleet: Lenovo's new ThinkPads get 8th gen Intel chips, webcam shutters

Image: Lenovo

Lenovo has revealed pricing and some specs for its 2018 enterprise laptops in the ThinkPad X, ThinkPad T, and ThinkPad L series.

The company's 2018 Windows 10 laptop lineup introduces slimmer and lighter designs that all come with Intel's 8th generation Core processors and new physical webcam shutters to keep snoops out without resorting to ugly tape or torn Post-it notes.

The laptops also bring broader support for facial recognition in Windows Hello with IR cameras, USB Type-C power adapters, and a new slide-to-connect docking system designed to work with 12-inch, 14-inch, and 15-inch ThinkPad laptops. All the laptops will be available in the first quarter.

The ThinkPad X series includes the ThinkPad X280 and the ThinkPad X380, which are designed for durability and surviving tough conditions.

The 12.5-inch X280 is 20 percent lighter and 15 percent thinner than its predecessor, weighing 2.5lb and coming in at 17.4mm thick. Rapid charging offers an 80 percent charge in one hour and up to 16.6 hours of battery life.

The slightly larger 13.3-inch X380 Yoga has the signature Yoga foldable display and introduces Lenovo's Active Pen and an IR camera for Windows Hello facial recognition. The ThinkPad X280 starts at $999 while the X380 Yoga starts at $1,459.

Lenovo bills the ThinkPad T Series as the "perfected corporate workhorse", which comes in three variants, including the 14-inch ThinkPad T480s and ThinkPad T480, and 15-inch ThinkPad T580. All three feature an IR camera for Windows Hello, as well s a fingerprint reader and Lenovo's physical shutter on the webcam.

As ZDNet's sister site CNET reports, the T480 has dual batteries that offer up to 14.5 hours battery life but the laptop weighs a hefty 3.5lb (1.6kg). The T480s will last 13.5 hours on its single battery and is lighter at 2.9 pounds (1.3kg). Meanwhile, the larger T580's larger dual batteries allow it to last for 27 hours.

The ThinkPad T480 and T480s start at $989 and $1,269, respectively, while the T580 starts at $1,079.

The ThinkPad L Series has the lowest starting prices and introduces new 13-inch options as well as slimmed-down versions of the 14-inch and 15-inch laptops. The 13-inch models include the ThinkPad L380 and the two-in-one ThinkPad L380 Yoga.

All the L Series laptops are available with optional multi-touch displays while the L580 can be configured with discrete AMD graphics.

The L380 Yoga is available from $549, while the L380 starts $449. The L480 and L580 start at $779 and $769, respectively.

