Windows 10 on Arm: HP Surface-like 2-in-1 is up for pre-order but will cost you $1,000

Video: Microsoft is bringing Windows 10 desktop to ARM processors

HP has kicked off pre-order sales of its first Windows 10 PC running on Qualcomm's Arm-based Snapdragon processor.

The 12-inch touch display HP Envy X2 2-in-1 is available for pre-order on HP's website from $1,000 and ships by March 9, according to HP.

It's the first of a new line of Arm-based Window 10 PCs that form part of the 'Always Connected PC' class of 2-in-1 mobile PCs with LTE connectivity.

The 2-in-1 resembles Microsoft's Surface Pro but, instead of Intel inside, it comes with Qualcomm's Arm-based Snapdragon 835 processor and a Qualcomm Adreno 540 GPU.

It's got 4GB RAM and 128GB storage, a five-megapixel front-facing camera, a 13-megapixel rear-facing camera, three digital microphones, and Bang & Olufsen dual speakers.

The device's ports include a headphone and microphone combo, one USB 3.1 Type-C Gen 1 port with data-transfer speeds of up to 5Gbps, a DisplayPort 1.3 Power Delivery, and one nano-SIM port.

It also ships with a stylus and USB Type-C to USB 3.0 adapter. HP says it has a battery life of up to 22 hours and up 19 hours' video playback time.

HP's 2-in-1 Snapdragon PC is one of the more expensive Always Connected PCs expected this year. Asus is launching the NovoGo with 4GB RAM and 16GB storage for $599 and a model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage for $799. Lenovo is also launching the Windows 10 Arm Miix 630.

The Envy x2 ships with a version of Windows 10 S that supports Win32 apps with some limitations. Users can switch to Windows 10 Pro, but as HP notes there are some restrictions on apps even after switching.

"Windows 10 S works exclusively with apps from the Windows Store. Certain default settings, features, and apps cannot be changed. Some accessories and apps compatible with Windows 10 may not work, including some antivirus and accessibility apps, and performance may vary, even if you switch to Windows 10 Pro configuration (fee may apply). You can't switch back to Windows 10 S."

With Windows Phone now in the rear view mirror, Always Connects PCs offer Microsoft a new connection to mobile.

Qualcomm announced last week that Always Connected PCs from HP, Lenovo and Asus will be able to use select LTE networks in Australia, China, France, Germany, Ireland, Spain, Switzerland, the US, Italy, and the UK.

