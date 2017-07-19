Windows 10 tip: More secret shortcuts to your favorite settings

Using commands that begin with the ms-settings prefix, you can create shortcuts that take you to specific Settings pages with a single click. Here are 31 of the most useful such commands, arranged by category.

Use this shortcut to open Settings and begin checking for new updates immediately.

As I explained in last week's tip, Microsoft has moved huge chunks of the old Control Panel to the new, modern Settings app in Windows 10. And if you know how to use a group of commands that begin with ms-settings, you can create shortcuts that take you straight to that page without requiring you to click through categories and subcategories.

At the end of this post, I've included a list of some of my favorite ms-settings commands. One that I use all the time from that list is ms-settings:windowsupdate-action, which takes you to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and immediately begins checking for new updates.

If you want to create your own shortcuts, use any of these commands, which I've arranged by category; in most cases, the name is self-explanatory.

About

  • ms-settings:about

Date and Time

  • ms-settings:dateandtime

Apps & Features

  • ms-settings:appsfeatures

Default Apps

  • ms-settings:defaultapps

Windows Update

  • ms-settings:windowsupdate
  • ms-settings:windowsupdate-history
  • ms-settings:windowsupdate-options
  • ms-settings:windowsupdate-action
  • ms-settings:windowsinsider

Windows Defender

  • ms-settings:windowsdefender

Touchpad

  • ms-settings:devices-touchpad (available only if touchpad hardware is present)

Printers & scanners

  • ms-settings:printers

Bluetooth / Connected devices

  • ms-settings:Bluetooth
  • ms-settings:connecteddevices

Network

  • ms-settings:network-status
  • ms-settings:network-ethernet
  • ms-settings:network-wifi (available only if the device has a Wi-Fi adapter)
  • ms-settings:network-vpn

Manage known networks

  • ms-settings:network-wifisettings

Personalization

  • ms-settings:personalization
  • ms-settings:personalization-start
  • ms-settings:personalization-background
  • ms-settings:personalization-colors
  • ms-settings:lockscreen
  • ms-settings:taskbar

Display

  • ms-settings:display

Notifications

  • ms-settings:notifications

Power and Battery

  • ms-settings:powersleep
  • ms-settings:batterysaver
  • ms-settings:batterysaver-usagedetails

Recovery

  • ms-settings:recovery

Next week, I'll demonstrate how to add a group of these shortcuts to the Windows 10 Start menu.

