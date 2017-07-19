Windows 10 tip: More secret shortcuts to your favorite settings

Click to enlarge

As I explained in last week's tip, Microsoft has moved huge chunks of the old Control Panel to the new, modern Settings app in Windows 10. And if you know how to use a group of commands that begin with ms-settings, you can create shortcuts that take you straight to that page without requiring you to click through categories and subcategories.

At the end of this post, I've included a list of some of my favorite ms-settings commands. One that I use all the time from that list is ms-settings:windowsupdate-action, which takes you to Settings > Update & Security > Windows Update and immediately begins checking for new updates.

If you want to create your own shortcuts, use any of these commands, which I've arranged by category; in most cases, the name is self-explanatory.

About

ms-settings:about

Date and Time

ms-settings:dateandtime

Apps & Features

ms-settings:appsfeatures

Default Apps

ms-settings:defaultapps

Windows Update

ms-settings:windowsupdate

ms-settings:windowsupdate-history

ms-settings:windowsupdate-options

ms-settings:windowsupdate-action

ms-settings:windowsinsider

Windows Defender

ms-settings:windowsdefender

Touchpad

ms-settings:devices-touchpad (available only if touchpad hardware is present)

Printers & scanners

ms-settings:printers

Bluetooth / Connected devices

ms-settings:Bluetooth

ms-settings:connecteddevices

Network

ms-settings:network-status

ms-settings:network-ethernet

ms-settings:network-wifi (available only if the device has a Wi-Fi adapter)

ms-settings:network-vpn

Manage known networks

ms-settings:network-wifisettings

Personalization

ms-settings:personalization

ms-settings:personalization-start

ms-settings:personalization-background

ms-settings:personalization-colors

ms-settings:lockscreen

ms-settings:taskbar

Display

ms-settings:display

Notifications

ms-settings:notifications

Power and Battery

ms-settings:powersleep

ms-settings:batterysaver

ms-settings:batterysaver-usagedetails

Recovery

ms-settings:recovery

Next week, I'll demonstrate how to add a group of these shortcuts to the Windows 10 Start menu.

