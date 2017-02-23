17 ways the Internet of Things can go horribly wrong

Rapid growth in the "Internet of Things" space means two things. First, it means that everything we own will soon be Internet-connected. Second, it means that hackers will soon have access to everything we own, by virtue of it all being Internet-connected.

Hackers Runa Sandvik and Michael Auger, for example, have discovered that the TrackingPoint TP750, a $13,000 Wi-Fi-enabled rifle with a built-in aiming computer, can be hacked with disastrous consequences.

In one scenario, a rifle user aimed the gun at the bullseye of a target. But when the hacked weapon was fired, the bullet instead hit the bullseye of a different target 2.5 feet away. The researchers were also able to disable the gun completely.

The financially troubled TrackingPoint acknowledged the vulnerability, but argues: "We question why a hacker with a laptop would follow around a red-blooded American carrying one of our guns."