3 things to know about the cloud v. data center decision



Cloud computing has made a dramatic surge over the past five years, but issues such as compliance and data residency are also driving tech leaders to carefully consider their IT architecture. In the video above, we break down the three most important things you need to know about the cloud versus data center decision. For those who prefer reading to watching, you'll find the entire summary below.

1. The default has flipped

Up until a few years ago, companies had to make a strong case for why they wanted to use the cloud, and they often had to overcome fears about security and lack of control. Today, the script has flipped. Many IT leaders now have to justify why they want to run something on-premise, if there are comparable options in the public cloud. Plenty of companies ARE still choosing their own data center, private cloud, or hybrid cloud, but the context has completely changed.

2. Apps are cloud-first

When it comes to new applications for standard business functions, most enterprises are choosing go cloud-first. There's a very high bar to justify running something like email, CRM, or ERP on-premise. Launching custom applications or migrating legacy applications is a different story though.

3. Cloud isn't about cost

The initial perception of cloud was that companies were doing it to cut costs. However, today's cloud isn't as much about saving money. It's more about shifting to a modern architecture so you can take advantage of the latest technologies like containers and microservices. And, being in the cloud insures that your business will always have access to the next big leap in tech without a big infrastructure upgrade. In other words, it's about agility.

