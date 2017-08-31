AMD launches cheapest Threadripper processor

The AMD Threadripper 1900X, which was announced earlier this month, is an 8-core/16-thread processor that represents the entry to high-end desktop computing.

Priced at $549, the 1900X is the considered by AMD to be the "entry-level" chip for Threadripper.

Ryzen Threadripper 1900X: 8-Core, 16-Thread, 3.8/4.0 GHz, $549

All Threadripper chips will be shipped unlocked for ease of overclocking, will use AMD's new Socket TR4, and will feature quad channel DDR4 and 64 lanes of PCI Express.

AMD has also announced an NVMe RAID driver for the X399 for Threadripper which allows bootable RAID modes 0, 1, and 10 for up to ten devices, and leverage the huge amount of bandwidth that Threadripper makes available. The free BIOS update that contains this feature is slated for September 25.

