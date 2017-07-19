Android Nokia 8 flagship goes high-end with dual camera and Zeiss optics

After launching the mid-range Nokia 3, 5, and 6 Android phones, Finnish firm HMD Global is gearing up to release a flagship model, the Nokia 8, with Zeiss optics.

Venture Beat's mobile watcher Evan Blass has posted images of the Nokia 8, which suggest it will be the first to feature Zeiss branding.

Evan Blass/Twitter

HMD and Zeiss earlier this month announced a partnership to bring back Zeiss optics to Nokia branded phones. HMD Global is the exclusive licensee of Nokia branded smartphones. The first Nokia phone to feature Zeiss optics was the N90 from the mid-2000s.

According to Venture Beat, HMD will likely launch the Nokia 8 on July 31. The phone will feature a 5.3-inch display with a QHD resolution, and is believed to carry the Snapdragon 835 chipset.

The device is expected to ship with Android 7.1.1 Nougat while the dual lens Zeiss optics will have two 13 megapixel sensors. It's rumored to come with either 4GB or 6GB RAM.

A video of the Nokia 8 leaked in May showing a dual lens setup on the rear, but without the Zeiss branding in the latest images.

While the chipset does put the Nokia 8 on par with many flagship-class models, HMD hasn't done away with top and bottom bezels as some have to deliver a full screen display. The Nokia 8 features a physical home button on the bottom bezel between capacitive navigation keys. It also appears to have a fingerprint scanner.

The Nokia 8 could be a significant step up from the Nokia 6, which runs on a Snapdragon 430, and looks set to be a lot more expensive. The Nokia 6 launched in the US this month for $229, while the Nokia 8 is expected to retail for €589 ($675).

German tech site WinFuture.de reports that device will have 64GB storage, and will be available blue, steel, gold/blue, or gold/copper.

HMD is differentiating itself by delivering 'pure Android' on its Nokia smartphones, and has promised to deliver Google's monthly security updates.