Android Nokia 9 squares up to Apple iPhone X with 5.5-inch OLED screen

The upcoming Nokia 9 phone will be built around an OLED display similar in size to Apple's iPhone X and the Samsung S8.

Details of a recent filing with the FCC show the Nokia 9 will have a 5.5-inch OLED display, larger than that of the recently launched 5.3-inch Nokia 8.

Like the Nokia 8, the Nokia 9 will have a Snapdragon 835 SoC (System on a Chip), but offers 128GB onboard storage, instead of the Nokia 8's 64GB.

The Nokia 9 will also follow the dual-camera trend, featuring 12-megapixel (MP) and 13MP sensors on the rear, and a 5MP front-facing lens.

Other features include 18W fast charging, and a larger 3,250mAh battery, compared to a removable 3090 mAh battery in the Nokia 8.

There are no details in the filings, captured by GSMArena, about RAM, but given the the Nokia 8 came with 4GB RAM the Nokia 9 could be expected to at least have the equivalent and possibly more.

The Nokia 9 could also provide a chance for HMD Global, which has the exclusive rights to the Nokia brand for mobile phones and tablets, to fix the shortcomings of the Nokia 8. While the Nokia 8 is a decent smartphone, it lacks features that define true high-end Android phones like Samsung's S8, and doesn't offer full water resistance, an edge-to-edge display, or a slim design.

The Nokia 9 will be the seventh Nokia smartphone released by HMD Global, which recently celebrated its first year of operation by launching the cheap and cheerful Nokia 2. The Finnish company, composed mostly of ex-Nokians, has a 10 year license to make, market and ultimately revive Nokia-branded smartphones using Android, after Microsoft's failed attempt with the brand on Windows Phone.

A key question hanging over the Nokia 9 is price. The Nokia 8 is considered a decent phone, but at $700 is too expensive relative to fuller-featured, top-end smartphones.

One thing HMD Global has done right is providing users with quick security and version updates. The Nokia 9 is expected to launch with Android Oreo, which the company began rolling out to the Nokia 8 last month.

Image: FCC

