Anker's PowerIQ 2.0 charging chip means you spend less time recharging

As phone batteries get bigger, so do recharge times. In order to keep up with the changing landscape, charging and accessory specialists Anker has introduced a new PowerIQ 2.0 charging chipset.

The PowerIQ 2.0 charging chip allows optimized power distribution for a huge spectrum of mobile devices.

"The charger has the capability of dispensing anywhere from 12 Watts, enough to charge an iPhone 7, up to 18 Watts, which can charge the Samsung S7/S8, LG G5 and others with the same charging needs at full speed" explained Steven Yang, CEO of Anker. "Current Anker products offer the same range of power, but require at least two charging chips to do so."

In conjunction with the launch of PowerIQ 2.0, Anker has released two new power banks that make use of the new chipset -- the PowerCore II 20,000 and PowerCore II 10,000.

The PowerCore II 20,000 will have two output ports, one equipped with an 18 watt compatible PowerIQ 2.0 chip, and one with a regular PowerIQ chip, while the PowerCore II 10,000 features a single 18W compatible port.

While PowerIQ 2.0 technology can output more than 18W, this current model will be capped at 18W.

Both the PowerCore II 20,000 and PowerCore II 10,000 will be available for purchase from Amazon starting in September.

