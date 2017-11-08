Apple: iOS 11 is now running on more than half of all iPhones and iPads

Video: Forecasting the future of the smartphone

Apple says iOS 11, which it released on September 19, is now on 52 percent of iOS devices.

The firm revealed the official figures for iOS 11 adoption on its developer page, showing a snapshot on November 6 of the split between iOS 11, iOS 10, and older versions. iOS 10 still runs on 38 percent of iOS devices, while 10 percent are an on older version.

However, MacRumors notes that iOS 11 adoption has been slower than iOS 10's uptake last year. Nevertheless, figures from third-party analytics vendors have reported a steady growth in uptake. Mixpanel says iOS 11 adoption has reached 66 percent.

iOS 10 was released a week earlier in September than iOS 11 and by October 31 last year it was already running on 72 percent of iOS devices, according to Mix Panel data. iOS 9 adoption hit 61 percent by mid-October.

It's not clear why more users aren't updating to iOS 11. It may be that the iPhone X overshadowed the arrival of the new version of the operating system.

Also, the update did introduce more changes for the iPad than for the iPhone, so perhaps there isn't the same urgency for iPhone users than in the past. Plus, the iPhone 8 hasn't been flying off shelves like previous models that are released along with a new version of iOS.

Still, iOS adoption always looks impressive compared with Android. Oreo was installed on 0.2 percent of the world's two billion Android devices as of the week ending October 2. These numbers should rise in Google's next update Android distribution chart, and as Samsung moves ahead with its Oreo beta for Galaxy S8 and S8 Plus devices.

Apple is preparing to release its second major update to iOS 11, with iOS 11.2 hitting the second beta yesterday. The update will introduce Apple Pay Cash, allowing users to store money on a digital Apple Pay Cash card.

It apparently also will fix an autocorrect bug that turns an 'I' into an 'A' adjacent to a boxed question mark.

Despite reports of various stability issues with iOS 11.1, one reason to upgrade to the latest version of iOS 11 is that included a fix the widespread KRACK WPA2 Wi-Fi security protocol bug.

