Apple releases iOS 10.2 for iPhones, iPads. Here's what's new

Apple has released iOS 10.2 for iPhone, iPad, and iPod touch devices. This is the second major update for iOS 10 since it was released in October.

Along with all the new features and fixes documented below, this update is also expected to contain additional diagnostic capability in order to help Apple track down the random shutdowns that have been plaguing some iPhone users.

See also: Apple iPad or Amazon Fire: Which is the best holiday tablet?

The update can be downloaded over-the-air (Settings > General > Software Update) to all iOS devices running iOS 10 (iPhone 5 and later, iPad fourth-generation and later, iPod touch sixth-generation and later).

Also out is watchOS 3.1.1 and tvOS 10.1.

What's new in iOS 10.2

TV

Use Up Next to see the movies and shows you're currently watching and pick up where you left off

Get recommendations for new movies and TV shows in Watch Now

Discover new apps and the latest iTunes releases in the Store

Access the Library for your iTunes purchases and rentals

Emoji

Beautifully redesigned emoji that reveal even more detail

Over 100 new emoji including new faces, food, animals, sports, and professions

Photos

Improves stabilization and delivers faster frame rate for Live Photos

Improves accuracy of groupings of similar photos of the same person in the People album

Fixes an issue where Memories might generate a memory from photos of screenshots, whiteboards or receipts

Fixes an issue where the camera would stay zoomed in after switching back from the Camera Roll on iPhone 7 Plus

Additional support for RAW digital cameras

Messages

Adds new love and celebration full screen effects in Messages

Fixes an issue that sometimes prevented the keyboard from displaying in Messages

Music

Swipe up the Now Playing screen to more easily access Shuffle, Repeat and Up Next

Choose how to sort Playlists, Albums, and Songs in Library

News

Stories you've saved for later now appear the new Saved section

The best paid stories from channels you subscribe to will now appear in a dedicated section in For You

It's now easier than ever to get to the next story, just swipe left or tap Next Story while reading

Mail

Fixes an issue that caused the Move sheet to persist after filing a Mail message

Addresses an issue with long press activating copy and paste in Mail

Fixes an issue in which the wrong message would be selected after deleting a Mail conversation

Accessibility

Adds BraillePen14 support to VoiceOver

Fixes an issue where the braille table could switch unexpectedly with VoiceOver

Fixes an issue where sometimes Siri enhanced voices were unavailable to VoiceOver

Fixes an issue where VoiceOver users could not re-order items in lists

Fixes an issue where Switch Control was sometimes unable to delete Voicemails

Other improvements and fixes

Adds notification support for HomeKit accessories including window coverings, occupancy, motion, door/window, smoke, carbon monoxide, and water leak sensors

Adds notification support for HomeKit accessories when software updates are available to HomeKit accessories

Improves Bluetooth performance and connectivity with 3rd party accessories

Fixes an issue that could cause FaceTime participants to appear out of focus

Fixes an issue that could cause FaceTime calls to appear with incorrect aspect ratio and orientation

Fixes an issue that prevented some Visual Voicemail from completing playback

Fixes a Safari Reader issue that could cause articles to open as empty pages

Fixes an issue that could cause Safari to quit unexpectedly after marking an item as read in Reading List

See also: