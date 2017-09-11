Apple to live stream iPhone 8 event: Here's how to watch

"Let's meet at our place."

Those five words are the only hint at what's to come at Apple's event on September 12, per the company's invite to media sent out last week.

Apple is expected to reveal new iPhones at the event, along with a new premium model, said to be called the iPhone X.

The long-anticipated media event will unfold at the company's new headquarters in Cupertino, California at 10am PT (1pm ET) on Tuesday. (You can see that in your local timezone here.)

For those who can't make it, Apple will stream the event live.

If you are around to watch the hour-long keynote, viewers must watch the stream online with with Safari on iOS 9.0 or later. Mac users can also watch with Safari on macOS 10.11 or later.

If you're watching through Apple TV, you can watch the stream on a second- or third-generation Apple TV with software 6.2 or later. You can also watch on any fourth-generation Apple TV.

Windows 10 users can watch live through the Edge browser.

You can check the @ZDNet Twitter stream for news as it happens, or check out our Apple section. You can also read our sister site CNET's live blog for up-to-date coverage.