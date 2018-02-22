Apple working on AirPods update, claims report

Wearables is a rapidly growing market for Apple, and the company plans to take advantage of this by upgrading its $159 wireless AirPods headphones, claims a Bloomberg report.

During the company's conference call earlier this month, Apple CFO Luca Maestri told analysts and investors that "wearables were the second-largest contributor to revenue growth after iPhone" and that sales had increased by almost 70 percent during the past year.

So the wearables market is ripe for the picking.

According to the report, the updated AirPods -- which are internally codenamed B288 -- will respond to the "Hey Siri" command like other Apple devices. Additionally, the updated AirPods will be water-resistant and able to survive splashes and rain, although it is unlikely that they will be able to handle full submersion.

The updated AirPods are also likely to feature Apple's W2 wireless chip, a component that debuted in the Apple Watch 3 last year. The W2 chip boosts wireless speeds by up to 85 percent and makes Bluetooth and Wi-Fi around 50 percent more power efficient. Improved battery life would be something that updated AirPods would benefit from greatly.

As the Bloomberg report makes clear, none of this is set in stone and "Apple's plans could change or be delayed."

