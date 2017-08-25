Asus unveils cryptocurrency mining motherboard that supports 19 GPUs

Want more PCIe slots on your motherboard so you can put more GPUs to work mining Bitcoins for you? Asus has unveiled just the board for you - the B250 Mining Expert.

There are quite a few cryptocurrency mining motherboards already out there - such as the ASRock H110 Pro BTC+ which is equipped with 13 PCIe slots - but Asus has raised the bar substantially with a motherboard that has 18 PCIe 3.0 x1 slots along with a physical 3.0 x16 slot.

The Asus B250 Mining Expert is built around the B250 chipset, and features an LGA1151 socket that supports Intel 6th and 7th generation processors (the processor doesn't really matter much when it comes to cryptocurrency mining - the GPUs are the powerhouse. The board can support up to 32GB of DDR4 in dual-channel mode at 2400 MHz, and there are four SATA3 ports for storage purposes.

There is also the usual selection of USB, HDMI, and Gigabit LAN ports, although they are not as prolific compared to a high-end motherboard (this is, after all, a mining motherboard).

But what makes this board special are the cryptocurrency mining tweaks. Specifically, the support for up to 19 graphics cards. At present the board can only support eight Nvidia and eight AMD cards to a total of 16, but AMD drivers will soon be updated to increase the support up to 11 cards, taking the total up to 19.

The board also features three 24-pin PSU connectors and three 4-pin Molex connectors to supply the board with the power it needs to keep everything running.

The idea behind the B250 Mining Expert is that it will allow cryptocurrency miners to save money by consolidating multiple mining PCs into a single system (or build a single machine instead of building three or so separate systems).

Availability and pricing haven't yet been announced, but expect the B250 Mining Expert to land in the coming months and cost around $150.

