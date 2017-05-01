'Ballooning battery' Apple Watches get an extra year of warranty

Apple has extended the warranty on first-generation Apple Watches that suffer from swollen battery problems to three years.

Must read: iPhone 8: Here's what we think we know about Apple's 10th-anniversary iPhone

Word of the change comes via a note sent from Apple to authorized repair centers that was subsequently forwarded to 9to5mac.

There have been sporadic reports of issues where ballooning batteries can cause either the display to pop out of the body of the watch or cause the display to fracture, and issues relating to expansion of the battery will now be covered for three years from the date of purchase. Apple's warranty normally covers damage from swollen batteries for two years (an additional year beyond the normal one-year limited warranty).

See also: