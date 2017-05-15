Best tech purchases for under $50 (May 2017 edition)

An awful lot of tech passes through the PC Doc HQ over the course of a month. Some awesome, some that never gets mentioned.

Here are three of the best bit of tech gadgetry and gear that I purchased during the past 30 days, all of which cost under $50.

Yubikey 4

YubiKey 4 is a USB device that you use in combination with your username/password to prove your identity. With a simple touch, YubiKey 4 protects access to computers, networks, and online services. Keep one on your keychain with your house keys, and a second backup key in a safe place at home.

This is an awesome bit of kit , and one that makes it a snap to use two-factor authentication. It comes in especially handy when setting up a new PC, and far quicker and more convenient than using an authenticator app or juggling text message codes.

Price: $40

Sugru Moldable Glue

Not heard of Sugru? It's a mouldable adhesive made of polysiloxane (silicone caulk) and talc. It sets into a durable, waterproof silicone rubber in about 24 hours, and it's stable between -50°C (-58°F) to +180°C (356°F). It's also UV-resistant and electrically insulating (up to 24 volts and under 1 amp).

I go through a lot of this stuff so I buy the 8-pack kit that retails for around $20.

Think of it as the one of the three essentials of a repair toolkit, along with crazy glue and duct tape!

Price: $20 for an 8-pack

iFixit's Smartphone Repair Kit

The perfect kit for fixing modern smartphones and tablets . It's small and very compact, but comprehensive enough to cope with a lot of device repairs.

The Smartphone Repair Kit contains:

Anti-Static Project Tray

Suction Cup

Sim Eject Tool

Spudger

Plastic Opening Tool

ESD Tweezers

Opening Pick

Aluminum Screwdriver handle

T4 Driver Bit

T5 Driver Bit

T6 Driver Bit

iPhone P2 Pentalobe Driver Bit

Phillips #00 Driver Bit

Phillips #000 Driver Bit

1.5mm Flathead Driver Bit

Price: $19.95

See also: