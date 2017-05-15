Best tech purchases for under $50 (May 2017 edition)

What was the best bit of tech gadgetry and gear that I purchased during the past 30 days that cost under $50?

An awful lot of tech passes through the PC Doc HQ over the course of a month. Some awesome, some that never gets mentioned.

Here are three of the best bit of tech gadgetry and gear that I purchased during the past 30 days, all of which cost under $50.

Yubikey 4

YubiKey 4 is a USB device that you use in combination with your username/password to prove your identity. With a simple touch, YubiKey 4 protects access to computers, networks, and online services. Keep one on your keychain with your house keys, and a second backup key in a safe place at home.

This is an awesome bit of kit , and one that makes it a snap to use two-factor authentication. It comes in especially handy when setting up a new PC, and far quicker and more convenient than using an authenticator app or juggling text message codes.

Price: $40

Sugru Moldable Glue

Not heard of Sugru? It's a mouldable adhesive made of polysiloxane (silicone caulk) and talc. It sets into a durable, waterproof silicone rubber in about 24 hours, and it's stable between -50°C (-58°F) to +180°C (356°F). It's also UV-resistant and electrically insulating (up to 24 volts and under 1 amp).

I go through a lot of this stuff so I buy the 8-pack kit that retails for around $20.

Think of it as the one of the three essentials of a repair toolkit, along with crazy glue and duct tape!

Price: $20 for an 8-pack

iFixit's Smartphone Repair Kit

The perfect kit for fixing modern smartphones and tablets . It's small and very compact, but comprehensive enough to cope with a lot of device repairs.

  • The Smartphone Repair Kit contains:
  • Anti-Static Project Tray
  • Suction Cup
  • Sim Eject Tool
  • Spudger
  • Plastic Opening Tool
  • ESD Tweezers
  • Opening Pick
  • Aluminum Screwdriver handle
  • T4 Driver Bit
  • T5 Driver Bit
  • T6 Driver Bit
  • iPhone P2 Pentalobe Driver Bit
  • Phillips #00 Driver Bit
  • Phillips #000 Driver Bit
  • 1.5mm Flathead Driver Bit

Price: $19.95

