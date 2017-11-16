CA Technologies plots big bet on DevSecOps

CA Technologies has revamped its portfolio to add intelligence to various products that add up to what it describes as a modern software factory. A big part of that push revolves around connecting security to DevOps.

At its CA World conference, CA Technologies added artificial intelligence to multiple products, automation tools and a focus on DevSecOps (development, security and operations).

CA Technologies, which has had flat revenue at about $1 billion for several quarters, has been retooling its product portfolio with a series of applications such as Vericode.

CEO Mike Gregoire said this "modern software factory" theme revolves around how enterprises can automate software development, utilize agile techniques and embed security and analytics.

What is DevOps? An executive guide to agile development and IT operations | Explore the emerging world of DevOps (ZDNet Academy) | To get the most out of devOps, go all in, survey suggests | Why DevOps is key for your business in 60 seconds | CA Technologies acquires Veracode

Gregoire outlined how CA is targeting DevSecOps on the company's most recent earnings conference call.

The importance of our Veracode acquisition, which elegantly bridges our Security portfolio to our DevOps portfolio, could not have been more evident this quarter with very well-publicized recent data breaches. Security continues to be top of mind among business leaders and individuals. Looking back at the breaches that have happened in the recent past and looking ahead to GDPR or the EU's General Data Protection Regulation, which goes into effect in May of next year, it's clear that security continues to be critically important. Today, there's an extraordinary amount of code that's written. This proliferation accelerates the need to ensure that code is written securely to prevent hacks and compromises that can severely impact consumers, tarnishing the reputation of corporations and their executives. Fixing faulty code earlier in the cycle with a SaaS-based tool before it's released is efficient, cost-effective and is in everyone's best interest. Veracode's value proposition precisely is the sweet spot.

CA Technologies is highlighting 20 new offerings and enhancements to existing products.

On the DevSecOps front CA Technologies said it will integrate products such as CA Automic, CA Veracode and Continues Delivery to enable collaboration, security and agile development.

TechRepublic: DevOps: The smart person's guide | 10 critical skills that every DevOps engineer needs for success | DevSecOps teams securing cloud-based assets: Why collaboration is key

CA Continuous Delivery Director SaaS will provide visibility into planning and development projects and integrate with Veracode security tools. Deployment platforms such as CA Automic Application Release Automation will also be integrated.

Other key items include: