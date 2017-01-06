CES 2017: Dell's 2-in-1 Latitude 7285, the world's first wireless charging laptop

Tired of having to plug a cable into your laptop to charge it? Dell's new 2-in-1 Latitude 7285 brings wireless charging to laptops.

The Latitude 7285 2-in-1 is a hybrid laptop, and one of the optional extras for the device is a wireless-charging keyboard base, which can be used to recharge the device using Dell's new desktop wireless charging pad (which is Qi compatible, and as such should be compatible with many wireless charging devices).

"Given that Dell tools help the world's brightest minds do their absolute best work, we are committed to driving innovation that brings revolutionary gains in productivity to the enterprise. Innovative IT teams see a future with no wires, including wireless power, as a key step toward improvements in mobility and convenience," said Neil Hand, VP Product Strategy and Innovation, Dell. "WiTricity's wireless charging technology makes it possible to integrate magnetic resonance in today's thin, iconic computing products."

"Dell continues their drive to be first to market with relevant new technology. This collaboration between Dell and WiTricity is making the wireless workplace a reality for customers around the globe," said Alex Gruzen, CEO, WiTricity. "The Dell Latitude 7285 not only enables a more productive working environment, but accelerates establishment of a broader magnetic resonance-powered wireless charging ecosystem for a wide range of devices."

The wireless charging keyboard is actually one of three options for the Latitude 7285, with a slim travel keyboard and a productivity keyboard that features a power pack with four hours of battery life (on top of the 6 hours the 2-in-1 itself offers) and features keys with a more desktop-like feel being the other options on offer.

The big question is, will a charging pad be any more convenient than a charging cable when it comes to laptops? I guess we'll find out.

As yet there's no pricing for the Latitude 7285 or any of the peripherals, but Dell says that they will all go on sale in late May.

