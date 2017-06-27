Cisco Jasper rolls out Control Center 7.0, adds premium services

Cisco Jasper is broadening its Internet of things platform to offer tiered features and premium services that integrate traffic segmentation, security and support for low-power end points.

The company is launching Control Center 7.0 that will offer a standard and premium version. Cisco Jasper's customer base includes 11,000 enterprises, but the company is looking to add more companies and accelerate IoT deployments. Cisco acquired Jasper in February 2016.

Macario Namie, head of IoT strategy at Cisco, said the multi-tiered approach will open the platform to more enterprises. "The Control Center 7.0 release is a shift in thinking for us and will bring complementary and adjacent products that can be sold as add-ons," said Namie.

Cisco Jasper's model will revolve around a per device per month charge. The company isn't disclosing pricing details.

According to Cisco Jasper, its IoT platform has more than 43 devices being managed with 1.5 million new end points being added each month. Control Center 7.0 will include:

Advanced features for security, automation and analytics. On the analytics front, Control Center 7.0 will have reliability dashboards as well as usage monitoring tools. With IoT deployments, there are hardware, software and maintenance costs, but connectivity charges are a key line item to monitor.

Premium services such as a threat detection and security service that is built on Cisco's Umbrella platform.

Segmentation for different types of traffic do service provider can add business models and services.

Support for multiple low-power connectivity options such as NB-IoT and LTE-M.

Of those features, the traffic segmentation could be a win for enterprises. For instance, connected auto customers could use Cisco Jasper to segment traffic and offer services on the network. The aim would be to boost conversion for digital services in the auto.

Control Center 7.0 is an effort to combine Jasper's platform with other Cisco technologies. Like previous versions, the Cisco Jasper platform will primarily be sold through service providers such as AT&T.